NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) versus EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Critical Contrast

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EastGroup Properties and NETSTREIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $570.59 million 13.50 $200.49 million $4.61 34.71 NETSTREIT $131.90 million 9.62 $6.84 million $0.09 192.24

Dividends

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. EastGroup Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. EastGroup Properties pays out 110.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NETSTREIT pays out 911.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and NETSTREIT has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EastGroup Properties and NETSTREIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 9 6 0 2.40 NETSTREIT 1 3 5 0 2.44

EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus price target of $184.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.64%. NETSTREIT has a consensus price target of $18.09, indicating a potential upside of 4.47%. Given EastGroup Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EastGroup Properties is more favorable than NETSTREIT.

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 36.36% 8.70% 4.86% NETSTREIT 4.57% 0.52% 0.34%

Volatility & Risk

EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats NETSTREIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 59 million square feet.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

