New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,838 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period.

EDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $81.76. 1,000,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.52. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

