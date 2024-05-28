NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,559,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renasant Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.