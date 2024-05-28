NextEra Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 80,975 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical volume of 20,766 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,910,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,594,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

