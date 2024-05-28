NFT Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

