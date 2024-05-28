NGEx Resources (TSE:NGQ) Trading 5.7% Higher

NGEx Resources Inc (TSE:NGQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11. Approximately 54,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 50,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The company has a market cap of C$277.01 million and a P/E ratio of -9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.11.

About NGEx Resources

NGEx Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its core assets include the 100% owned Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina; and 63% owned Los Helados project located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile.

