NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,619,467 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of NIKE worth $392,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 22,520 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in NIKE by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 113,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

NKE traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,707,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $101.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

