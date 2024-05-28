Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Up 16.7%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 638,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 186,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$9.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

