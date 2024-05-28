Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.80

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.58 ($0.07), with a volume of 1081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.02 ($0.06).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.67.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

