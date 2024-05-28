Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Down 65.5% in May

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the April 30th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Down 4.2 %

NVFY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 30,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,797. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Nova LifeStyle has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a negative return on equity of 344.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

