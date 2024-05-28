NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.03. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.28.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.76% and a negative return on equity of 304.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.