NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.03. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.28.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.76% and a negative return on equity of 304.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

