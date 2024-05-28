NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.84. 603,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,140,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
The company has a current ratio of 65.41, a quick ratio of 65.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.07.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
