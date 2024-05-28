NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.84. 603,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,140,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The company has a current ratio of 65.41, a quick ratio of 65.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.07.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 23,541,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,209,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after purchasing an additional 898,800 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,297,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 883,260 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,926,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,864,000 after acquiring an additional 705,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 572,273 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

