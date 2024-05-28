Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTNX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutanix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.54.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $72.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -202.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,003.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

