Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $81.00 at Barclays

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.54.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -202.36 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.