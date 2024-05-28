Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Down 64.7% in May

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the April 30th total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE JFR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. 547,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,789. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $57,222.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,222. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 551.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

