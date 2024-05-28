Oculis (OCS) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) is one of 986 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Oculis to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of Oculis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oculis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oculis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Oculis Competitors 6124 18375 44217 912 2.57

Valuation and Earnings

Oculis currently has a consensus target price of $30.17, suggesting a potential upside of 154.57%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 82.86%. Given Oculis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Oculis is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Oculis and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oculis $980,000.00 -$98.92 million -6.66 Oculis Competitors $1.63 billion $125.40 million -2.97

Oculis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oculis. Oculis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Oculis has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oculis’ peers have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oculis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oculis -6,712.02% -52.72% -43.72% Oculis Competitors -3,067.87% -290.12% -33.33%

Summary

Oculis peers beat Oculis on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis. The company is based in Zug, Switzerland.

