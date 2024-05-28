Okta (OKTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect Okta to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Okta Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $97.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 0.98. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

