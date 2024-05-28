Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Shares Down 12.5%

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 167,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 324,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Ondine Biomedical Trading Down 12.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.77. The firm has a market cap of £19.41 million, a P/E ratio of -133.33 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 2.34.

About Ondine Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ondine Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondine Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.