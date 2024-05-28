ONUS (ONUS) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One ONUS coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. ONUS has a market cap of $45.76 million and approximately $44,219.61 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ONUS

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.4712223 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $40,110.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

