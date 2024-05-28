Orchid Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $101.30 million and $22.20 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011215 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001350 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,630.42 or 0.99923682 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011798 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00112558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003793 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10294141 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $8,880,549.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.