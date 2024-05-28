OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. 83,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.3% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 126,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth $33,000.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.