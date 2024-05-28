Oxen 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,884.70 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and $8,884.70 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,823.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.18 or 0.00690283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00123526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00045527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.06 or 0.00210923 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00090418 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,074,719 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

