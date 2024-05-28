Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 31,238 Shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,238 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.34% of USCB Financial worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in USCB Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at USCB Financial

In other news, CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,559.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other USCB Financial news, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,132 shares in the company, valued at $539,559.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 19,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $214,879.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,069.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 42,789 shares of company stock valued at $491,645. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

USCB Financial stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,401. The firm has a market cap of $237.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

