Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,210 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.70% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,908. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $104.33 million, a PE ratio of -110.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNWB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FNWB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dana D. Behar acquired 80,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,403.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 80,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 135,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,403.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at $262,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,516 shares of company stock valued at $898,012 over the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.