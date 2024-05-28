Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 4.6 %

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,445. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $739.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConnectOne Bancorp

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.