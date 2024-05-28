Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $10.71 Million Stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Bowman Consulting Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.06% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ BWMN traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. 92,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,759. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWMN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $93,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,352,069.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $311,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $93,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,352,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,347. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

