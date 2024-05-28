Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the quarter. Alico makes up 1.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in Alico by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 215,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alico by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alico by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alico by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

ALCO stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 66,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,955. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $203.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 99.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alico’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

