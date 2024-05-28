Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 129,161 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,161 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.16% of NN worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NN by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 90,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in NN in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,674,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NN by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 181,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NN by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,333,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNBR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,130. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NN had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of NN in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NN Profile

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

