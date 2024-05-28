Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,425 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.38% of Capital Bancorp worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $2,397,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 111,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Capital Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st.

CBNK traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,959. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $282.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 15.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

