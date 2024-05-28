Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 33,141 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,141 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Amtech Systems worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:ASYS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 88,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.44. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

