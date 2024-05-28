Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,192 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.28% of Mistras Group worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MG traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 50,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $270.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $184.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 341,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,878.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

