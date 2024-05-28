Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Acquires 248 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF comprises about 1.1% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

IEV stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 277,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,051. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

