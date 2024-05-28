Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $5.20 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.72. 2,074,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,074. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $70.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.