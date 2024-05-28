Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Recommended Stories

