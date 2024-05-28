Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys New Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 806,728 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 773,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,410,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 722,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $10.06. 1,535,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,058. The stock has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

