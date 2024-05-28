Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,020. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $87.18 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.04 and a 200-day moving average of $132.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.