Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $14.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,407.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $690.77 and a 1-year high of $1,445.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,324.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,204.89.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

