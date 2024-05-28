Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $886,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.67. The company had a trading volume of 366,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,454. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

