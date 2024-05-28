Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,684,899,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,589,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,593,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,209,171,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $258.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,508. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.