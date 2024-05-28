Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,727,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538,243. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

