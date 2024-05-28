Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.6% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.24. 17,425,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,524,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

