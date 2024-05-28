Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 23.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.85. The stock had a trading volume of 86,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,338. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.00 and its 200 day moving average is $185.15.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSTR

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.