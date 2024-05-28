Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,671 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,202,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,241,721. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

