Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 247.0% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 498.8% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.8 %

JNJ traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,520,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,838. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

