Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,086. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.79 and a 200-day moving average of $214.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

