Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,671,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 349,192 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 325,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 251,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $9,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

AXTA traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 542,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,445. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

