Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intel by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intel by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,250,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Intel by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $830,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631,905 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $30.72. 42,434,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,052,180. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

