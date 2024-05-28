Paralel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,314 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14,502.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after acquiring an additional 400,941 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $3,932,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 61,232 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

MTN traded up $2.07 on Monday, reaching $192.00. 355,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,049. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.09. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.43 and a 52-week high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

