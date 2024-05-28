Paralel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.58. 459,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,051. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.37. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

