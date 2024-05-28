Paralel Advisors LLC Invests $2 Million in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 186,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. Paralel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sunstone Hotel Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 79.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 28,574 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $1,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHO. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 934,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,168. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.